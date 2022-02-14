COLUMBIA CITY –The Columbia City Eagles upset class 3A No. 2 Leo 59-55 on Saturday night at Columbia City High School. With the win, that gave Norwell the NE8 title as Leo lost their bid for a co-championship, falling on the road. The Eagles will tie for second in league play with a 5-2 mark. Columbia City Head Coach Matt Schauss was happy with his team's effort.
“I was extremely proud of our guys, we have a lot of guys that don’t come out of the game and we had guys like Andrew Hedrick and Mason Baker defending guys that are six foot eight inches battling and pushing the ways we found ways to make plays at the end,” he said. “Those two wins (West Noble and Leo) back to back are similar to a sectional environment and hopefully this is a springboard for us going forward.”
Alex Hedrick led off the game with a deep three out of the corner, but that was quickly countered by Xaiver Middleton with a long three-pointer for visiting Leo.
Alex Hedrick got loose in the paint on the next trip as he hit a mid-range shot and then Mason Baker got loose on the wing and drilled his first three-pointer in the game as the Eagles jumped out to an 8-3 lead two minutes into the game.
The Lions’ Brody Hiteshew scored underneath to cut into the Eagle lead, but Rhet Wilson added to that lead hitting a long three point goal from the wing as the Eagles continued their hot start against the number two team in the three A poll.
Middleton got fouled going to the basket next and converted two free throws for the Lions.
Baker hit his second three to put Columbia City up 14-7 midway through the first quarter, but Leo big man Caedmon Bontrager got his first basket of the game from in close. That was countered by a Baker score from the elbow to restore a seven point lead for the Eagles.
Demetrious Allen then scored underneath for Leo and then Andrew Hedrick scored his first points in the game with a three-pointer up top, but in the waning seconds of the first Ayden Ruble hit a three-pointer to offset the previous three by Hedrick. The score after the first quarter was 19-14 in favor of the Eagles.
Leo reeled off six straight points to add to the three at the end of the first for a 9-0 scoring run as the Lions got their first lead of the game at 20-19.
That run precipitated a Columbia City time out to slow the momentum of the Lions.
Seth Mills got his first bucket as he drove through traffic to score a layup and put the home team back up by a point.
Trey Hiteshew then got in on the act for the visitors to put them back on top. Columbia City’s Andrew Hedrick would score a free throw to tie the game at 22 apiece.
Leo scored the next three points courtesy of Jackson McGee, making a shot in the paint and then hitting one of two from the stripe.
Elias Spellman came off the bench and scored the Eagles’ only bench points on the game with a 15-footer from the wing.
Bontrager then converted in the paint to put Leo up 27-24.
Andrew Hedrick then hit a fadeaway jumper from the wing and also added the last score of the half for the Eagles while Leo got two baskets from Bontrager and McGee, and the score was 34-28 in favor of Leo at the intermission.
The second half started off with Brody Hiteshew scoring two on a jumper from the wing as Leo quickly went up by eight points.
Columbia City scored the next five points in the game courtesy of Mills, who scored a three-pointer and a driving layup to bring the home team to within 36-33.
Then Bontrager and Brody Hiteshew each converted as Leo went back up by seven points.
Columbia City scored the next five points on a Wilson three-pointer and Mills scored on a layup and McGee capped off the scoring in the third quarter with a basket for Leo and the third quarter ended with Leo leading 42-38.
Bontrager led off the final quarter with a bucket to put the visitors back up by six points. Andrew Hedrick scored the Eagles first basket of the fourth with a fadeaway from the elbow, and Baker added a driving layup as the Eagles closed to within 44-42.
A free throw by the Lions’ Trey Hitshew put them back up by three points but that would be countered by Andrew Hedrick scoring on a three point play to tie the game at 45 apiece with 5:15 left in the game.
After a defensive stop by the Eagles, Andrew Hedrick would strike again to give the home team the lead while Leo countered with a free throw by Allen.
Andrew Hedrick scored the next three points with a field goal and a free throw and Baker followed for the Eagles with a basket and a free throw to put the home team up 53-46.
McGee and the Lions weren't going away as he scored on a long three-pointer but the Eagles’ Alex Hedrick scored on a layup as he was left alone underneath the basket.
Trey Hiteshew scored another three-pointer to keep Leo in the hunt.
After a Columbia City turnover Trey Hiteshew was fouled and scored two at the charity stripe as Leo clawed to within 57-52.
Both teams followed by missing two free throws each.
Leo drained another three-pointer by Trey Hiteshew to tighten up the score at 57-55.
The Eagles sealed the game with two free throws from Baker to make the final score 59-55 in favor of the Eagles.
With the win Columbia City improved to 14-5 overall and finished their conference slate at 5-2. Leo with the loss dropped to 13-3 on the season and their conference record dropped to 4-2 with a NE8 game against DeKalb still to play. With the Columbia City win over Leo that gave Norwell the outright NE8 title as they went 6-1. Columbia City will host Manchester on Tuesday night.
Stats from the game:
Leo: T. Hiteshew 13, McGee 11, Middleton 5, B. Hiteshew 6, LaGrange 2, Ruble 3, Allen 3, Bontrager 12.
Columbia City: Baker 17, Mills 9, An. Hedrick 18, Wilson 6, Al. Hedrick 7, Spelman 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.