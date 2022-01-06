COLUMBIA CITY –The Columbia City Eagles fell 47-41 to 3A No. 4 ranked Northwood on Tuesday night at Columbia City High School.
It was a slow start for both teams offensively in the first quarter.
The Eagles’ Mason Baker, who was returning from injury, got the game’s first basket on a jumper from the elbow but that was quickly countered by Northwood’s Cade Brenner, who drove the lane for a layup to tie the game.
Jaxon Crawford got fouled on the next possession and hit one of two free throws for the Eagles.
Brenner then drained a long three- pointer as the visitors went up by three points, and they extended their lead after an Eagle turnover when Ian Raasch scored on a turnaround shot in the paint.
Andrew Hedrick scored the last six points of the first quarter, making four free throws and closing the frame with a fadeaway jump shot and the Eagles led 9-7 after the first quarter.
The second quarter began with the Panthers erasing the late first quarter run of the Eagles with eight consecutive points. Brenner hit two three-pointers and Raasch got loose for a layup as the visitors went up 15-9.
The Eagles stifled the Panther’s rally a bit when Jaxon Crawford corralled a loose ball and made a shot in the paint, but Northwood ran off the next seven points. Raasch scored two field goals and Ethan Wolfe drained a three-pointer and the lead grew to 11 points.
Columbia City got a break late as the Panthers committed a foul in the backcourt with one second left in the half and Rhet Wilson drained two at the charity stripe that pulled the Eagles within 22-13 at halftime.
In the second half Northwood and Columbia City traded baskets on the next six scoring possessions.
The Panthers’ Brock Bontrager scored in the paint and the Eagles’ Andrew Hedrick returned to the free throw line and hit two shots.
Brenner returned the favor with a jump shot in the paint but that was countered by the Eagles’ Baker, who scored two free throws to draw the home team to within 26-17.
Raasch got those two back for the visitors when he drove the lane for a layup.
Alex Hedrick hit a wide open three- pointer in the baseline corner as Columbia City crept to within eight points. That was followed by Andrew Hedrick with a fadeaway shot in the paint for two more to make the score 28-22 in favor of the Panthers at that point.
Northwood would then go on another run, scoring the next six points with Brenner scoring and then Raasch making two layups as the visitors went ahead by 12 points.
Columbia City did score the last two field goals of the third quarter with Baker and Alex Hedrick scoring and after three quarters Northwood led 34-26.
The fourth quarter started with Seth Mills breaking into the scoring column with a shot from the blocks but the Eagles couldn’t contain Cooper Wiens on the next trip down the floor as he scored a layup. Seth Mills got two back as he made two foul shots for the Eagles.
Brenner got loose underneath again for another layup but the Eagles got to the line again and Andrew Hedrick scored two more to pull Columbia City to within six points.
Northwood got to the free throw for the first time in the game on their next two possessions hitting two of four shots.
Columbia City had a quick spurt with Mills and Andrew Hedrick scoring in the lane to pull the home team within four points again.
Northwood’s Brenner scored on another layup but that was countered on the other end when Crawford scored from in close to cut the lead to four points, and the Eagles pulled to within two points when Baker score on driving layup and was fouled but missed the ensuing free throw. The score was 44-42.
Columbia City had opportunities to tie or take the lead on two occasions but didn’t convert.
Northwood regained control of the game with five straight points with Brenner scoring a layup and a free throw by Raasch. Chaz Yoder scored the final bucket for the Panthers.
Alex Hedrick hit one of two from the free throw line to close out the scoring and the Panthers held on for the 47-41 victory.
Columbia City’s winning streak ended at seven and the Eagles dropped to 8-2 on the season and will next see action Saturday night when they host Bellmont. Northwood with the win improved to 11-1.
