HUNTINGTON–The 19th ranked Columbia City Lady Eagles fell to the state’s No. 1 ranked team the Homestead Spartans 62-51 in the Class 4A Sectional No. 6 at Huntington North’s Arena on Friday night. The Spartans advance to the championship game on Saturday night at 7:30, again at North Arena.
Eagles Head Coach Amy Shearer was happy with the team's effort.
“Our effort was there and we played hard the whole way, but I thought we were fatigued in the fourth quarter,” she said. “Tessa Tonkel came off the bench to spark some runs offensively and she led us tonight.”
Shearer continued, “we had some defensive breakdowns at times and Patterson was a load underneath and she hit her scoring average tonight. Other than that we held their other main scores under their average so I was happy with that.”
Ayanna Patterson, the Connetticut commit and McDonalds All American, got the scoring started with an easy layup but Molly Baker countered with a layup for the Eagles to tie the game.
The Spartans then went on a 7-0 run as Molly Stock scored a three-pointer and then Patterson hit a 15-footer from the wing, and that was followed by Alison Stepens’ elbow shot as the lead ballooned to 9-2.
Patterson, who led all scorers with 35 points, got loose underneath for another layup as the Spartans went up nine points.
Columbia City got back in the scoring column when Tessa Tonkel came off the bench to drain a three point goal, but that was countered by a Maggie Keinsly three-pointer and the score was 14-5 in favor of the Spartans with two minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Eagles did go on a 6-2 run to end the quarter, as Baker scored a layup and Tonkel garnered four points on a free throw and a three-pointer. The Spartans’ Stock added a three point goal and the first quarter ended with a 19-9 Spartan lead.
Columbia City had the hot start in the second quarter as they went on a 9-2 run, which started with a Baker layup and that was followed by Kyndra Sheets who scored on the baseline. Then it was Tonkel who hit for five points on a three-pointer and a pullup jumper in the paint.
Patterson got the lone Spartan bucket in that run with another layup.
It was Patterson again on the next trip down the floor this time hitting for two from the wing.
Baker countered on the other end with a layup for the Eagles.
The Spartans then went on a 7-0 run with a Patterson layup, an Alison Stephens three-pointer, and a Keinsley score in the paint.
Columbia City scored the next four points on a pair of Dani Dunham free throws and a Sheets two-pointer, but the Spartans countered with four points of their own as Patterson got another layup and an Emma Reust field goal.
The half closed with a Baker baseline jumper and the halftime score was 34-26 in favor of Homestead.
Patterson started the second half with another layup and then it was the Eagles' Rebekah Marshall who got her first four points of the night on two straight Eagle possessions.
Patterson was next with a rebound putback. Then Columbia City made a 10-0 run as Addison Baxter scored on a drive to ignite the run. Then it was Tonkel hitting another three. Baxter then scored another on a scooping layup, and the run ended with a Sheets three-pointer.
Patterson burned the Eagles with another layup but that was countered with a Baker layup for the Eagles.
Patterson scored two free throws as the Spartans went up 44-40 with three minutes to go in the third quarter.
Columbia City had a Sheets three-pointer to draw the Eagles within one point at 44-43.
Homestead turned the ball over on the next trip and the Eagles had a chance at the lead but missed a three-pointer.
Homestead scored the final five points of the third quarter with a Patterson three point play and two free throws by Stephens, and the lead was 49-43 in favor of Homestead going to the fourth quarter.
Marshall brought Columbia City to within four with a jumper from the elbow, but that was countered by the Spartan's Reust with a driving layup.
Dunham came back for the Eagles with a layup underneath and then the Eagles struggled the rest of the game as the Spartans went on an 11-0 run with Patterson getting six of those points and Stephens converting for the other five points in the Spartan run. Columbia City could only muster four more points the rest of the game with Baxter and Dunham scoring two-pointers to provide the margin of 62-51 in favor of Homestead, who improved to 22-1 with the win. The Eagles close the season at 20-3.
