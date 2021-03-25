Churubusco— All three schools came together in Churubusco for an all county Track and Field event. The weather was perfect for the athletes to perform. Churubusco girls ended the day in first place with a score of 100 points. The Columbia City Boys took top honor by posting a score of 81.
Female Team Scores:
1. Churubusco-100
2. Columbia-City 61
3. Whitko-6
Male Team Scores:
1. Columbia City-81
2. Churubusco-76
3. Whitko-10
