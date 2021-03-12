The Churubusco Eagles are the lone school from the county still in the state tournament. They are set to play against Blackhawk Christian.
The game is set to tip off at North Judson-San Pierre. Tip off time is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
