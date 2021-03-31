The Columbia City Eagles began their season opener earlier this week by falling short to the Central Noble Cougars, 17-7. The Eagles began to ease into the momentum of the game by getting two runs within the top of the second and third innings but Central Noble was right behind them by bringing in 4 runs by the bottom of the third inning, 4-2. The Cougars continued the run streak and gained control by rounding home over 13 times before the end of the game. Columbia City brought in five runs in the seventh inning but was ultimately defeated by Central Noble 17-7. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.