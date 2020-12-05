The Post and Mail Scoreboard 12/05/20

Maconaquah Invitational - Whitko Wrestling
|Whitko vs. Maconaquah
|15-63 (L)
|Whikto vs. Tippecanoe Valley
|12-60 (L)
Whitko vs. North Miami
|24-42 (L)
|Whitko vs. Lewis Cass
|6-69 (L)
|Whitko vs. Tiption
|42-18 (W)
NECC Duals - Churubusco Wrestling
|Churubusco vs. Prairie Heights
|19-60 (L)
|Churubusco vs. Fremont
|24-45 (L)
|Churubusco vs. Angola
|42-24 (W)
|Churubusco vs. Lakeland
|33-42 (L)
|Churubusco vs. Central Noble
|18-57 (L)
Boys Basketball
|Smith Academy for Excellence
|22
|Whitko
|65
Girls Basketball
|Westview
|31
|Churubusco
|44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.