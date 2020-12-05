You have permission to edit this article.
The Post and Mail Scoreboard 12/05/20

Maconaquah Invitational - Whitko Wrestling

Whitko vs. Maconaquah15-63 (L)
Whikto vs. Tippecanoe Valley 12-60 (L) 

Whitko vs. North Miami 

24-42 (L) 
Whitko vs. Lewis Cass 6-69 (L) 
Whitko vs. Tiption 42-18 (W) 

NECC Duals - Churubusco Wrestling

Churubusco vs. Prairie Heights 19-60 (L) 
Churubusco vs. Fremont 24-45 (L) 
Churubusco vs. Angola 42-24 (W) 
Churubusco vs. Lakeland 33-42 (L) 
Churubusco vs. Central Noble 18-57 (L) 

Boys Basketball

Smith Academy for Excellence 22 
Whitko 65 

Girls Basketball

Westview 31 
Churubusco    44 
  
Leo 24 
Columbia City 54 

