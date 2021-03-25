The Whitko Lady Wildcats softball team defeated the Churubusco Lady Eagles, 9-1. Wildcat pitchers Augusta Garr and Maddie Dafforn helped contribute a total of 17 strikeouts, while the team slammed 13 hits.
The Whitko Girls Varsity Softball pulls in a win against Churubusco
- Chelsie David
