Due to Whitley County moving to “RED” on the most recent COVID map, the following
guidelines/restrictions with extra-curricular activities will go into effect on November 19, 2020 :
PIERCETON & SOUTH WHITLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
● Home Fans: 2 tickets for each rostered player for PARENTS/GUARDIANS ONLY
● The allotted tickets will be sold at the door
● NO VISITING FANS
● NO CONCESSIONS
WHITKO CAREER ACADEMY (GYMNASIUM):
● Home Fans: 2 tickets for each rostered player ( PARENTS/GUARDIANS ONLY ) both 7th
& 8th [Including Cheerleading]
● The allotted tickets will be sold at the door
● NO VISITING FANS
● NO CONCESSIONS
WHITKO JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL:
● Home Fans: 2 tickets for each rostered player ( PARENTS/GUARDIANS ONLY )
[Includes Cheerleading]
● The allotted tickets will be sold at the door
● Visiting Fans: 2 tickets for each rostered player
● No passes will be honored
● No food or drinks will be permitted from the outside
● Tickets will not be available for community purchase at this time
● We are working on the ability to stream some high school events for fans who can’t attend.
● NO CONCESSIONS
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all locations. Ticket restrictions WILL
BE ENFORCED. Parents/fans ARE NOT to wait in the gym for athletes after the completion of a contest. Administrators in charge will shut off the lights and close the gym 10 minutes after a contest is completed.
ALL RULES AND GUIDELINES WILL BE IN PLACE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.