Southwood 96
Whitko 22
Fugate had a solid night with a win in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.8. She also had a second place finnish in the 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 19.6. Fugate was apart of the 400 Meter Relay team that consisted of Stephanie Miller, Chase Bays, Anna Sickafoose and Melaina Fugate running a :58 for a second place.
Dyana Podesta had a 2nd place finnish in Shot Put throwing 27'6 1/2 followed by teammate Allie Ridenour throwing 25'5 1/4.
