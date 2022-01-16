HUNTINGTON –Huntington North defeated the Columbia City Lady Eagles 54-43 on Saturday night at North Arena in Huntington.
Columbia City, which came in ranked 14th in the latest IBCA poll, a perfect 17-0 on the season and sat atop the NE8 coming in with a 4-0 record. The Vikings at 3-1 were looking for a share of the conference lead and they jumped on the visiting Eagles with a 7-2 spurt right out of the gate.
Columbia City Coach Amy Shearer was frustrated with the loss.
“I thought we got out executed by Huntington throughout the game and we struggled with the offensive sets we typically run, and we missed a lot of defensive assignments leaving Taylor Double wide open for three-pointers, plus had some untimely turnovers,” Shearer commented.
“We aren’t going to let this loss determine our season. Yes the conference is up in the air but we played a very strong team tonight and we’re coming back here (Huntington) for the Sectional so we need to get back at it in practice and keep improving and get ready for DeKalb.”
Addison Baxter got the scoring started with a jumper from the elbow to give the Eagles the early lead.
Huntington North would counter with a seven point run as Taylor Double, with a move in the lane for two, and Molly Daugherty scored two field goals from in close and added a free throw to complete the run for the 7-2 lead.
Tessa Tonkel came off the bench and drained a three-pointer to pull the visitors closer but the Vikings came right back and Leah Campbell scored from the elbow.
Tonkel then scored from the wing to trim the lead, but Huntington North scored the last five points of the quarter. Emma Daugherty converted from close and Gracie Fields hit a three point goal to put the Vikings up 14-7 after the first quarter.
The Eagles and Vikings traded scores on the first six, scoring possessions that started with Molly Baker making a layup and that was followed by a three point play by Fields as she was fouled on a drive and drew an Eagle foul.
Rebekah Marshall countered that with a three point shot to make the score 17-12.
Grace Sell hit a deep three-pointer on the other end and then the Eagles got a free throw from Baxter.
Double hit two in the lane to get the home team up 22-13. Molly Daugherty then scored as Huntington North would take their largest lead of the game at 11 points.
Baxter came back with a three-pointer and that was the start of an eight point run leading up to halftime for Columbia City.
Marshall then drilled a three-pointer and Baker converted two free throws after a drive in the paint and the Lady Eagles pulled to within 24-21 at the intermission.
The Eagles’ Kendra Sheets, who was held scoreless in the first half, scored a free throw and followed that with a three-pointer as the run by the visitors extended back into the second quarter with a 12-0 run and the Eagles took the lead 25-24.
Sell scored next as she got loose in the paint and Double hit another three-pointer to score a quick five points.
Baxter and Sheets scored consecutively for the Eagles to tie the game at 29 apiece at the end of three quarters.
Columbia City took the lead for the final time in the game on a Marshall basket from the elbow to start the fourth quarter and put the visitors up 31-29.
Double scored five straight points on a three-pointer and two free throws to take a three point lead.
Kendra Sheets found herself wide open in the corner for a three-pointer to tie the score at 34 apiece. Double got free for another three point shot as the Vikings surged ahead, but that was countered by a Tonkel three point goal for the Eagles and the game was tied again at 37.
Molly Daugherty converted a layup underneath for the Vikings and then Sheets picked up two free throws to tie the game again for the Eagles at 39.
Huntington North outscored Columbia City 15-2 down the stretch as Sell hit a three-pointer and Campbell hit two free throws.
The Eagles got their final basket from Sheets on a shot from the elbow to bring the visitors to within three points, but the Vikings scored the final eight points from the free throw line as Double, Campbell, Sell and Molly Daugherty all hit two foul shots to finish off the Eagles 54-43.
Huntington North with the win improved to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in theNE8 and Columbia City with the loss dropped to 17-1 overall and 4-1 in the NE8.
