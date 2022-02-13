FORT WAYNE – A pair of Columbia City wrestlers can start making plans for next weekend.
Those plans will be centered around a trip to the IHSAA state individual wrestling meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Eagle 138-pounder Allen Maggart and his teammate, 285-pounder Ian Clifford, punched their tickets to next week’s IHSAA state individual tournament with their showings at Saturday's Fort Wayne Semistate. The tournament, held at Memorial Coliseum, was hosted by New Haven High School.
Maggard was pinned in the semifinals by Delta’s Dillon Tuttle (4:16), then dropped a 5-3 decision to Daleville’s Julius Gerencser in the third-place match.
Clifford, meanwhile, steamrolled through most of the day like he has most of the postseason tournament series thus far – until the finals.
Clifford dispatched New Haven’s Josh Clark with a pin in 3:03. That vaulted him into the finals against Rochester’s Marshall Fishback.
Both wrestlers battled to score until late in the match, which went into overtime after being knotted 1-1 at the end of regulation Fishback was able to get a takedown and several near-fall points to advance with a 6-4 win.
Columbia City coach Blake Culp said Clifford may have started to run out of gas in the overtime period. It was the first time in awhile he’d wrestled a full six minutes, let alone the extra minute of the first overtime.
“We started to lose our position, and he (Fishback) was able to take advantage of that and gain position on us in the overtime,” Culp said.
Culp said a goal in practice this week will be to work on Clifford’s endurance in preparation for the possibility of longer matches at the state meet.
Overall, Culp said it was a good day for his team – especially Maggard’s win over 41-2 Dominic Litchfield of Bellmont in the quarters.
Only three area wrestlers remained alive after the first round: the Columbia City trio of Maggard at 138 pounds; Justice Goree at 170; and Clifford at 285.
Maggard pinned Maconaquah’s Wyatt Davis in 3:00 in his opening round match. Goree just missed a major decision, recording a 10-3 decision over Northridge;s Sid Eveler, while Clifford needed just 11 seconds of the second period to pin DeKalb’s Landon Armstrong after recording three first-period pins in at the Carroll Regional last weekend.
In other first-round action, Columbia City’s Jayden English fell to Rochester’s Wyatt Davis by pin (1:26) at 120 pounds; his teammate Adam Sanderson lost to Delta’s Neal Moser at 120 pounds.
Churubusco ended up with three wrestlers competing at the Coliseum on Saturday after Nick Nondorf, an alternate at 170 pounds, was called upon to wrestle. All three Eagles bowed out in the opening round, with Zander Hord losiing by pin to lake Luginbill of Bellmont in 2:54; Nonorf falling to Jimtown’s Landon Buchanan in a 26-second pin; and Kaleb Oliver losing by pin to Jay County’s Bryce Wenk in 5:26.
Wrestlers at the state meet need to win their opening round match in Friday night’s session in order to advance to Saturday’s action. By advancing to Saturday, ,wrestlers are guaranteed a spot on the awards podium.
Maggart, with a fourth-place finish, will draw a semistate champion in Friday night’s opening round. Clifford, as a semistate runnerup, will face a third-place finisher.
